LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police say threw a rock at a window at Macy’s inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip sparked widespread panic over fears of a shooting.

The incident Wednesday afternoon marked the second time in days a shattered window was mistaken for gunshots.

James Stuckey faces charges in connection to Wednesday afternoon’s incident, records showed.

James Stuckey faces charges of destroying property, making a false statement to a public officer and resisting arrest. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers were called to the store for a report of a person who had broken a front window and who was fighting with security officers, police said. Officers detained Stuckey several minutes later near the mall, they said.

Police said Stuckey had thrown a “big rock” at a glass door, breaking it. A security officer then thought he saw Stuckey point a gun at him. A gun was never found.

In an unrelated incident last Saturday, a man is accused of throwing rocks at the MGM Grand hotel, which was also mistaken for gunfire and led to panic on the Strip.