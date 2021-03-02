25-year-old man caught with teen during traffic stop arrested by NHP for kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old Utah man was busted last month in Nevada, for alleged kidnapping. Nevada Highway Patrol arrested Santiago Emmanuel Nieves near Elko.

On Feb. 18, at approximately 1:11 p.m., an NHP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 298, the West Elko Exit, for speeding. As the trooper spoke with the man and his 15-year-old passenger, he became suspicious of possible criminal activity.

Through the investigative process, the trooper discovered Nieves and the teen, whose identity wasn’t released, met online and had intentions to travel out of the country without the teen’s parents’ permission.

Nieves of Taylorsville, Utah, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping. He was booked into the Elko County Jail.

The teen girl was transported to the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center and was released to her parents.

The Elko County District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case.