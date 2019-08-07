2 teens convicted in ‘Russian Roulette’ killing of Matthew Minkler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens were found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Minkler. Authorities say Minkler was shot and killed during a modified version of Russian Roulette last summer.
Police said Jaiden Caruso, 16, shot Minkler in the face, killing him, and Kody Harlan, 17, helped hide the body.
Caruso’s attorney said it was an accident.
Police said Minkler was with Caruso, Harlan and some other teens inside the vacant Henderson home doing drugs and drinking before they played a modified game of Russian Roulette. That’s when Caruso shot Minkler, police said.
Police believe the murder was motivated by a robbery to get more drugs from Minkler.