LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men face drug charges for allegedly selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine across the Las Vegas valley, federal prosecutors said.

Humberto Jacobo Aguilar and Eduardo Adelaido Flores-Martinez face charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Investigators said they began looking into Aguilar, suspecting him of distributing the drugs, in January, court documents said.

On Jan. 25, investigators said they arranged to buy one pound of methamphetamine from Aguilar. That day, a confidential source met him near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas and made the purchase, court documents said.

On March 17, a confidential source arranged to make another purchase at the same location, court documents said. The exchange occurred under video and audio surveillance; agents wrote in the documents.

In May, a Las Vegas Metro police undercover detective purchased one ounce of heroin from Flores-Martinez near Rochelle Avenue and Jones Boulevard in the southwest valley, documents said.

In June, the undercover detective met with Flores-Martinez again to purchase an ounce of heroin and, this time, one ounce of methamphetamine.

In August, the detective again purchased an ounce of heroin and a pound of methamphetamine in the same south valley location.

In September, the detective again set up a buy where he or she purchased an ounce of heroin and a pound of methamphetamine.

A short time later, police arrested Aguilar and Flores-Martinez. Investigators said they seized more than one pound of heroin from Aguilar’s car and one pound of methamphetamine from Flores-Martinez’s vehicle.

Aguilar and Flores-Martinez appeared in court Friday. Because the case was filed in federal court, booking photos for the two men were not provided.