NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within 24 hours.

In the first incident, a man was shot near a convenience store around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened near Craig Road and Revere Street, police said.

In the second incident, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not provide any information about potential suspects. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the identity of the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.