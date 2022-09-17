LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Las Vegas.

A man and a woman both in their 40s were found deceased in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, police said.

Officers responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a gun along with the bodies, police said.

No further information has been released. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the two decreased.

This is an ongoing investigation.