LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dozen arrests were made in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17.
The 24 men who were arrested face several different charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, lewdness with a child under 14 years old, and possession of visual porn of a person less than 16 years old.
The names of the suspects arrested are listed below:
- Damian Murillo
- Willie Pleasant
- Gabriel Rowe
- Alvin Ryals
- Carmello Adams
- Eric Brown
- Jose Chavez
- Jason Christenson
- Lyvon Clayton
- Christopher Dotson
- Travelle Dupree
- Duane Kennedy
- Herbert McDonald
- Michael McQuarrie
- Edgar Melchor-Aguilar
- Henry Milsap
- Don Smith
- William Spahr
- Michael Thomas
- Robert Welch
- Rudy Zamora
- Jostin Waialae
- Terry Culverson
- Damon Heard
The booking photos for the suspects in the order they were listed are displayed below. Booking photos were not immediately available for Terry Culverson and Damon Heard.
1,764 sex offenders were initially contacted throughout the valley in the operation.
Sex offenders who are required to register themselves as such must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them. Tier 3 offenders must check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually, and Tier 1 offenders must check in annually.
To check for sex offenders registered in your area, visit this link.
Metro police worked with the Clark County School District Police Department, Las Vegas City Marshals, and Nevada State Police on the operation.