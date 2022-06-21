24 men were arrested and now face several charges as the result of a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17 (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dozen arrests were made in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17.

The 24 men who were arrested face several different charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, lewdness with a child under 14 years old, and possession of visual porn of a person less than 16 years old.

The names of the suspects arrested are listed below:

Damian Murillo

Willie Pleasant

Gabriel Rowe

Alvin Ryals

Carmello Adams

Eric Brown

Jose Chavez

Jason Christenson

Lyvon Clayton

Christopher Dotson

Travelle Dupree

Duane Kennedy

Herbert McDonald

Michael McQuarrie

Edgar Melchor-Aguilar

Henry Milsap

Don Smith

William Spahr

Michael Thomas

Robert Welch

Rudy Zamora

Jostin Waialae

Terry Culverson

Damon Heard

The booking photos for the suspects in the order they were listed are displayed below. Booking photos were not immediately available for Terry Culverson and Damon Heard.

1,764 sex offenders were initially contacted throughout the valley in the operation.

Sex offenders who are required to register themselves as such must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them. Tier 3 offenders must check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually, and Tier 1 offenders must check in annually.

To check for sex offenders registered in your area, visit this link.

Metro police worked with the Clark County School District Police Department, Las Vegas City Marshals, and Nevada State Police on the operation.