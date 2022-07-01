LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Brandon Brooks and Jashawn Wesley have been indicted by the Clark County grand jury on 18 counts combined, including conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary of motor vehicle, and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

On June 30, the grand jury handed down the indictment, which alleges Brooks and Wesley committed multiple crimes using a stolen vehicle over the span of several days in January 2022.

According to the indictment, on January 4, 2022, the men held two people at gunpoint and stole their cell phones, wallets, a purse, keys, and eventually one of the victim’s cars to flee the scene.

On the same day, Brooks shot multiple rounds into several vehicles that were parked in a row according to the indictment.

The next day, police say Wesley and Brooks met up with two people they had been in contact with over the Offer Up app.

At the meeting, Wesley and Brooks held the people at gunpoint and demanded their phones and cash. One of the victims ended up handing over their keys and shoes before Wesley and Brooks left.

But the accused pair came back and demanded more which led to a fight that ended in gunfire. One of the victims was shot and injured before Brooks and Wesley took off again.

Both Brooks and Wesley are being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Wesley is scheduled to be in court on July 11 and Brooks is scheduled to be in court next week on July 6.