LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two brothers are accused of transporting 100 pounds of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to sell, federal authorities announced Monday.

Huy Ngoc “Tony” Tran, 37, and Sinh Van “Paul” Tran, 34, of Riverside, California, appeared in court Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, officials said.

Undercover agents arrested the brothers in a parking garage at the Red Rock Resort on Wednesday, Oct. 14, court documents stated. The brothers were attempting to sell the methamphetamine, an AR-15 and a shotgun for $300,000, agents reported.

If convicted, the brothers face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.