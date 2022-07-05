LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men face murder charges in the shooting death of a woman who was sitting in a car, court documents said.

The incident happened on June 14 just east of Interstate 15. Steven Bower, 50; Troy Eatman, 54; and Travis Hennessy, 36; each had murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder charges filed against them last month.

The shooting victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked in a neighborhood near the intersection of I-15 and Flamingo Road when the men got into a confrontation with the driver, police said.

Officers learned the victim and her boyfriend had gone to a friend’s house. While at the home, the couple had their car boxed in with other vehicles.

The driver was able to go on the sidewalk to flee, but as he drove off, the men fired gunshots at the car, hitting the victim, police said.

Police suspect the incident may have been in retaliation for a fight where Bower had his jaw broken.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with a gunshot wound to her head. She died at the hospital, police said.

Officers arrested Bower and Hennessy late last month. As of Tuesday, Eatman had not been located. Photos of the trio were not released.