LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man faces murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week, Las Vegas Metro police said Tuesday.

Officers arrested Alonzo Brown on Monday, they said.

A man was shot and killed in the morning of June 23 near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, police said. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased.

Details about what led investigators to Brown have not yet been released.

Because Brown is charged with murder, he was being held without bail.

Records show Brown also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.