LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight between two men in an east valley parking lot ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Joshua Steffen, 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and police announced the arrest Monday.

According to police, Steffen and another man were involved in an argument which ended in Steffen allegedly shooting the man before fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 18 around 1 a.m. Metro received a call regarding a shooting near the 2600 block of Los Feliz Street. Arriving officers found a man in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Steffen was booked in the Clark County Detention Center and faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.