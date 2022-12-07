LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said.

On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online.

According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center. They each face multiple charges, including luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and attempted sexual assault with a victim under 14.

Those arrested are listed in the order they appear in the photo:

Anthony Napoles, 19

Brandon Johnson, 26

Brandon Parnell, 30

Brian Galvez, 30

Chasen Whitton, 22

Concepcion Burgos, 53

Juan Diaz-Iniguez, 31

Justin Book, 36

Lisandro Gutierrez-Navarro, 27

Mark Anico, 29

Miguel Perez-Solis, 30

Missael Melo, 26

Nathan Isiwa- Bongwalanga, 26

Norberto Colunga, 34

Perry Spencer, 34

Randolph Minnis, 26

Ricardo Gurrola, 23

Ryan Maness, 28

18 men were arrested during an undercover operation. (Photo: LVMPD)

The undercover operation was conducted by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against

Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, and included members of the

FBI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General.