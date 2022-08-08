NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a 17-year-old into custody on Monday in connection with a man’s shooting death last month, officials said.

Kenneth Warner faces charges of open murder and owning a gun by a prohibited person, records showed.

Police said Warner was arrested for the shooting in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, north of Carey Avenue, on July 18. One man found deceased from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police did not reveal any more information about what led them to their suspect.

A booking photo was not immediately available.