LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old boy faces a murder charge in the shooting death of another teenager outside of a party in February, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Armon Watkins on charges of open murder and carrying a concealed weapon without permit, records showed.

A warrant was active for another man connected to the case on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and a gun charge, records showed.

The Feb. 17 shooting in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue near North Bruce Street and East Bonanza Road left Luigi Luna dead.

After officers responded to the shooting scene, they were told Luna was at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, where he later died, police said.

It was unclear Thursday what led police to arrest Watkins on Wednesday.

