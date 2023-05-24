LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made a second arrest in a shooting that injured two children in early May in the northwest valley, police announced Wednesday.

The 15-year-old boy was in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Hall for unrelated charges, police said. He was rebooked on Monday for two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

His name was not released due to his age.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, police arrested 17-year-old Hakeem Collette earlier this week. Collette faces several charges including battery with a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder, records showed.

Collette pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery earlier in the year for stealing a car, documents said. Judge Ronald Israel sentenced him to five years of probation, records showed.

Hakeem Collette faces several charges, including battery with a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred, attempted murder and conspiracy murder, records showed. (KLAS)

The two children, a 14-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, were shot in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive on May 9 just before 4 p.m. Police said that the drive-by shooting was gang-related, however, the boy’s mother told 8 News Now that she does not believe her son was the target.

The 14-year-old was shot five times and was recovering from his injuries. The 12-year-old was also recovering from her injuries.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-

828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555,

or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.