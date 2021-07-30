15 child sex predators arrested in multi-agency undercover operation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fifteen alleged child sex predators were arrested in an undercover multi-agency operation on July 28 and 29. The two-day operation, “Operation Dark Knight,” was focused on online interactions.

The suspects are as follows:

Charles Peterson, 28

Cody Zeno, 36

Kingsley Wokocha Jr., 32

James Lastrapes, 64

Uriel Campos-Tellez, 24

Nathan Fisher, 24

Darryl Gatmaitan, 33

Richard Santana, 36

Christoper Mayoral-Gutierrez, 20

Larry T. Gell, 58

Baltazar Lopez-Chavez, 48

Mohammed M. Abualroos, 51

Jesus Juan Zapata, 33

David A. Matlock, 52

Jonathan Carter 28

They all face charges of luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct and were booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

The agencies that played a part in Operation Dark Knight include:

Metro

North Las Vegas Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Nevada Attorney General’s Office

FBI

Homeland Security Investigations

When it comes to online activities, police urge parents to monitor their children and speak with them about the dangers of chats and strangers.

If you know of someone who may have been a victim of one of these suspects or has information about the crimes, please call Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.