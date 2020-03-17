Wynn Resorts will pay all current employees for 30 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said all current employees, whether full-time or not, will receive pay for the next 30 days in a video memo obtained by 8 News Now. Employees who hold tipped positions will also receive their tips.

“I want you to have your full wages because you need to stay home, and you do not need to think about how you’re going to pay your bills,” said Maddox.

He noted that they have 15,000 employees between the resorts in Las Vegas and Boston, and with their families they mount to 50,000. He stressed they can make a difference if they follow recommended health guidelines.

“We’ve been saying for decades in this company that we build houses made out of brick, and we have one here,” stated Maddox. “We have it in Macau, Las Vegas and Boston.”

He said the company has financial capability to “weather this storm without a problem” and believes they will come out stronger.

Wynn Resorts have been working closely with Dr. Rebecca Katz, director of health security and pandemic research for Georgetown Medical Facility, to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation.