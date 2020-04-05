Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, April 5th

KLAS - 8 News Now
by: 8NewsNow staff
President Donald Trump responds to questions during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, and Navy Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, supply chain task force lead at FEMA, right, listen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force held their daily press conference Sunday afternoon at the White House.
WATCH: