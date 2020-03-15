Washoe County announces 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Washoe County Health District has announced there are five new positive test results for COVID-19. The total number of cases in Washoe County is now nine.
The five new cases are:
- A woman in her 40s who traveled to Southern California.
- A woman in her 30s who traveled to the Bay Area in California.
- A man in his 20s who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
- A man in his 30s who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
- A woman in her 30s, who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
All people are stable and self isolating in their homes.