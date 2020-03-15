Walmart adjusting store hours across the US

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S., the popular big box store will temporarily be changing its hours. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day until further notice.

This change goes into effect Sunday, March 15. COO Dacona Smith said this is to better stock items and to ensure the stores are properly cleaned and sanitized overnight. Store currently operating on already reduced hours, and not 24/7 schedules, will maintain their hours.

In Smith’s memo to Walmart associates, she also mentioned there will be no changes to the supply chain or trucking fleet. They will remain on normal schedules to ensure the delivery of products.