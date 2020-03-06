Veteran is first presumptive coronavirus case in Nevada; isolated at North Las Vegas VA hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s first presumed coronavirus case is in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed a man in his 50s, who is a veteran and recently returned from Texas and Washington State, tested presumptive positive last night.

Doctors revealed the patient has an underlying medical condition.

“We’re hoping for the best outcome for this patient,” said Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor.

Health officials are now waiting for confirmatory results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It should take somewhere between 24 to 48 hours,” noted Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen.

In the meantime, the man remains in isolation at the VA hospital in North Las Vegas. Doctors said his primary symptoms are respiratory-related.

“What we know is that this person started with respiratory symptoms, and that was the reason he went to the hospital,” Dr. Leguen stated.

The Health District said he traveled by plane to Texas and Washington State in the last two weeks but did not seem sick.

Health investigators are continuing to learn his recent whereabouts and possible close contacts.

“No indication of community spread,” said Hertin. “We have not identified any contacts with symptoms.”

The Health District revealed the man also has a child in school here.

“The child is asymptomatic. We already gave the instruction it’s not going to school,” said Dr. Leguen. “We are working very closely with the school district on this sharing information, and they are already aware of that.”

Sources told 8 News Now the man’s child attends a charter school.

The Clark County School District sent a letter to parents today, saying there are no confirmed cases in the district and that CCSD continues to stay in contact with health officials.