Valley first responders take steps to protect themselves against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paramedics and EMTs are some of the first people to respond when a person is sick with an illness like the coronavirus. These professionals are working to stay safe, with paramedics stocking up on extra masks and protective gear in ambulances.

Guardian Elite Medical Services has 90 staff memebers.

“If somebody calls in with any sort of fever, flu, cough complaints, we’re asking have they had any out-of-country trips recently,” said Samuel Scheller, CEO of Guardian.

From there, they’ll direct paramedics to put on protective masks, goggles, gloves and sometimes more.

Over at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, dispatchers are heavily screening calls before sending crews.

“If the dispatcher is not sure, they can forward the call to the nurse that is on duty, and they can ask that person questions and advise the crews on what they should do,” stated Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer.

Scheller told us the coronavirus is impacting more than just the safety of his team. When large events, such as the Adobe Summit, cancel, it affects his business financially.

“Our employees, they’re not able to make money, they’re not able to work at events.”

Moving forward, both companies said they’re well-staffed and stocked up on supplies. They do have the resources if back up is needed, as well.