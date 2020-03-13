UPDATED: Las Vegas sees several coronavirus-related cancellations, postponements and closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several conferences, conventions, businesses, shows, private schools and events slated to take place in Las Vegas have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. 8 News Now is keeping a list to ensure you are informed about the changes happening in the community.

The following is what we’ve seen canceled, postponed or closed, so far:

Diocese of Las Vegas cancels mass on the following dates: March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29.

Las Vegas Day School: Closed starting March 16 for two weeks

Race for Hope: Postponed

Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet is canceled

CCSD: All after-school activities and sports events canceled until further notice

MGM Resorts: All day clubs and nightclubs until further notice

Hakkassan Group Venues in Las Vegas closed until further notice

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub and After Hours closed until further notice

The Smith Center: Canceled shows through the end of March

Barley and the Wildfire

Las Vegas Events Center cancels all March and April events

International Pizza Expo: March 31-April 2 (Rescheduled to June 26-28)

Nightclub & Bar ShowL March 31-April 1 (Rescheduled to June 23-24)

Las Vegas Licensing Expo: May 19-21 (Rescheduled to Aug. 11-13)

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend: April 9-12

New Vista’s Brews Best: March 14

CinemaCon 2020: March 30-April 2

Digital Signage Expo (DSE): April 1&2 Now postponed to late summer or early fall.

Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting: March

National Association of Broadcasters (NAB): April

Adobe Summit: March 29-April 2

Atlassian Summit 2020: March 31-April 3

Atmosphere 2020: March 22-27

NXT Global Summit: July 13-15

ISC West: March 17-20

Aruba Networks: March 23-27

Las Vegas Polo Classic: April 18 & 19 (Rescheduled to Aug. 15 & 16)

2020 Veterans Stand Down: March 25 (Postponed until a later date)

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) April 1 & 2

Las Vegas Lights says USL Championship is suspending play for 30 days

CCSD cancels all extra-curricular activities and events, schools remain open

UNLV/UNR transitioning to online instruction

The II Volo performance planned for Sunday (March 15, 2020) at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort has been canceled.

Mormon Church temporarily suspends gatherings of church members worldwide

Late last month, President Trump postponed the ASEAN Summit that was scheduled for March 12 considering the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be set.