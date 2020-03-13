UPDATED: Las Vegas sees several coronavirus-related cancellations, postponements and closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several conferences, conventions, businesses, shows, private schools and events slated to take place in Las Vegas have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. 8 News Now is keeping a list to ensure you are informed about the changes happening in the community.
The following is what we’ve seen canceled, postponed or closed, so far:
- Diocese of Las Vegas cancels mass on the following dates: March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29.
- Las Vegas Day School: Closed starting March 16 for two weeks
- Race for Hope: Postponed
- Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet is canceled
- CCSD: All after-school activities and sports events canceled until further notice
- MGM Resorts: All day clubs and nightclubs until further notice
- Hakkassan Group Venues in Las Vegas closed until further notice
- Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub and After Hours closed until further notice
- The Smith Center: Canceled shows through the end of March
- Barley and the Wildfire
- Las Vegas Events Center cancels all March and April events
- International Pizza Expo: March 31-April 2 (Rescheduled to June 26-28)
- Nightclub & Bar ShowL March 31-April 1 (Rescheduled to June 23-24)
- Las Vegas Licensing Expo: May 19-21 (Rescheduled to Aug. 11-13)
- Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend: April 9-12
- New Vista’s Brews Best: March 14
- CinemaCon 2020: March 30-April 2
- Digital Signage Expo (DSE): April 1&2 Now postponed to late summer or early fall.
- Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting: March
- National Association of Broadcasters (NAB): April
- Adobe Summit: March 29-April 2
- Atlassian Summit 2020: March 31-April 3
- Atmosphere 2020: March 22-27
- NXT Global Summit: July 13-15
- ISC West: March 17-20
- Aruba Networks: March 23-27
- Las Vegas Polo Classic: April 18 & 19 (Rescheduled to Aug. 15 & 16)
- 2020 Veterans Stand Down: March 25 (Postponed until a later date)
- International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) April 1 & 2
- Las Vegas Lights says USL Championship is suspending play for 30 days
- CCSD cancels all extra-curricular activities and events, schools remain open
- UNLV/UNR transitioning to online instruction
- The II Volo performance planned for Sunday (March 15, 2020) at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort has been canceled.
- Mormon Church temporarily suspends gatherings of church members worldwide
Late last month, President Trump postponed the ASEAN Summit that was scheduled for March 12 considering the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be set.