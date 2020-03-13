UPDATED: Las Vegas sees several coronavirus-related cancellations, postponements and closures

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several conferences, conventions, businesses, shows, private schools and events slated to take place in Las Vegas have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. 8 News Now is keeping a list to ensure you are informed about the changes happening in the community.

The following is what we’ve seen canceled, postponed or closed, so far:

  • Diocese of Las Vegas cancels mass on the following dates: March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29.
  • Las Vegas Day School: Closed starting March 16 for two weeks
  • Race for Hope: Postponed
  • Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet is canceled
  • CCSD: All after-school activities and sports events canceled until further notice
  • MGM Resorts: All day clubs and nightclubs until further notice
  • Hakkassan Group Venues in Las Vegas closed until further notice
  • Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub and After Hours closed until further notice
  • The Smith Center: Canceled shows through the end of March
  • Barley and the Wildfire
  • Las Vegas Events Center cancels all March and April events
  • International Pizza Expo: March 31-April 2 (Rescheduled to June 26-28)
  • Nightclub & Bar ShowL March 31-April 1 (Rescheduled to June 23-24)
  • Las Vegas Licensing Expo: May 19-21 (Rescheduled to Aug. 11-13)
  • Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend: April 9-12
  • New Vista’s Brews Best: March 14
  • CinemaCon 2020: March 30-April 2
  • Digital Signage Expo (DSE): April 1&2 Now postponed to late summer or early fall.
  • Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting: March
  • National Association of Broadcasters (NAB): April
  • Adobe Summit: March 29-April 2
  • Atlassian Summit 2020: March 31-April 3
  • Atmosphere 2020: March 22-27
  • NXT Global Summit: July 13-15
  • ISC West: March 17-20
  • Aruba Networks: March 23-27
  • Las Vegas Polo Classic: April 18 & 19 (Rescheduled to Aug. 15 & 16)
  • 2020 Veterans Stand Down: March 25 (Postponed until a later date)
  • International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) April 1 & 2
  • Las Vegas Lights says USL Championship is suspending play for 30 days
  • CCSD cancels all extra-curricular activities and events, schools remain open
  • UNLV/UNR transitioning to online instruction
  • The II Volo performance planned for Sunday (March 15, 2020) at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort has been canceled.
  • Mormon Church temporarily suspends gatherings of church members worldwide

Late last month, President Trump postponed the ASEAN Summit that was scheduled for March 12 considering the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be set.

