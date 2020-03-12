UNLV, UNR limit spring athletics attendance to game-essential staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV and UNR will limit spring athletic competition attendance to game-essential staff due to coronavirus concerns, the schools said in a joint statement Wednesday.

This comes after the NCAA made a similar decision on upcoming championship events, like March Madness.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority,” the statement reads in part.

The universities said they will continue to assess the coronavirus situation and consult local health officials, the Mountain West Conference and campus colleagues.