UFC fighters not letting coronavirus scare change their plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amid the current coronavirus scare, the UFC has a full fight card at T-Mobile. Thousands will gather for Friday’s weigh-ins and the fight on Saturday.

The fighters are aware of the virus, but not changing their plans for the fight.

“It doesn’t affect me at all,” said fighter Weili Zhang. “At the very initial stage of the outbreak it was the Chinese new year. I didn’t get back home from Beijing.”

“I’m trying to be safe and not get any infection before the fight,” said Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “I’m a clean person.”

“How many people died from the coronavirus so far? How many people died from the common cold?” asked fighter Israel Adesanya. “I don’t know this hype about corona, even though I had my facemask on at the airport.”