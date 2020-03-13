Travel industry seeing major impacts across the board due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President trump’s European travel restrictions begin at midnight Friday. The rule doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents or their immediate family members. The travel restrictions do not include the UK or Ireland.

With spring break here and summer around the corner travelers are on high alert in Las Vegas.

“Things are changing day by day,” said Abby Langman of Blissful Travel. “A lot of people are hesitant to travel right now we do not know what is going on.”

Travel agent Abby Langman owns “Blissful Travel” in Las Vegas. She says she is seeing a decline in business.

“Italy has been a popular destination, those have ceased at the moment,” Langman said.

The U.S. State Department raised the worldwide travel advisory to Level 3, urging U.S. citizens to rethink travel abroad because of the pandemic.

Langman is getting calls about travel insurance. She says most do not cover pandemics.

“There are policies that do not cover it, but then there are also some that cover cancellations for any reason,” Langman said. “Some of my vendors have policies that cover cancel for any reason up to three hours prior to departure.”

The goal of the restrictions is to stop the spread. News Now spoke to a flight attendant from Boulder City who says she quarantined herself at home after coming down with an illness.

“We are scared. A lot of us are scared,” said flight attendant Abbi Hill. “I flew home on the 25th, and I just started getting worse.”

She can’t work and she is having a difficult time getting a coronavirus test.

“When I finally got to the point that ‘yeah I need to be tested,’ just to rule it out because of what I do for a living, I couldn’t get the test anywhere. I called and called and called,” Hill said. “It shouldn’t be this hard to get a test.”