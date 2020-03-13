Thunderbirds cancel some air shows, suspend community events

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform the “Diamond pass and review” at Travis AFB, California on July 30, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds announced the cancellation of three air shows due to coronavirus concerns. They’ve also suspended community events and outreach through May 15.

The affected air shows are as follows:

Fiesta of Flight, March 14: Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas

Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas Luke Days Air and Space Expo, March 21-22: Luke Air Force Base, Arizona

Luke Air Force Base, Arizona March Field Air and Space Expo — Thunder over the Empire, March 28-29: March Air Reserve Base, California

The team said the shows were canceled by each air base’s respective air show committees.

“The Air Force is committed to upholding the complete trust and confidence of Americans, and our community engagement is key to those connections. However, due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and to protect our Airmen, their families and the communities that support us, the Department of the Air Force is suspending all outreach activities and support to community events through May 15,” they said in a Tweet.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact local installation public affairs offices.