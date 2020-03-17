Cosmopolitan temporarily closing due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, joining several other resort properties. The closure is slated for March 18-March 31.

A company statement reads:

“At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the health and safety of our guests and employees is always our primary focus. As a result, we have determined to temporarily cease all operations as of March 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. through March 31, 2020. This action is in line with recommendations by local and federal health authorities encouraging limited social gatherings and travel, and Governor Sisolak’s recommendation that casinos consider closing to the public. Starting immediately, we will initiate an orderly departure for our in-house guests over the next 48 hours. We will continue to offer full pay and benefits to full-time and eligible employees through March 31, 2020.”

The resort says it will provide further updates as it monitors the evolving situation.