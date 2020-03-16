The Animal Foundation closes low-cost veterinary clinic due to coronavirus concerns

coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is temporarily closing its low-cost veterinary clinic from March 17 to April 5 due to coronavirus concerns. Impacted services include the vaccine clinic and scheduled spay and neuter surgeries.

“TAF is continuing to monitor the situation with regards to coronavirus (COVID-19) and is regularly evaluating their public services considering advice from local, state and federal government agencies,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

The foundation will contact those impacted to reschedule appointments.

TAF says the clinic will reopen April 6. For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories