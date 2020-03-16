The Animal Foundation closes low-cost veterinary clinic due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is temporarily closing its low-cost veterinary clinic from March 17 to April 5 due to coronavirus concerns. Impacted services include the vaccine clinic and scheduled spay and neuter surgeries.

“TAF is continuing to monitor the situation with regards to coronavirus (COVID-19) and is regularly evaluating their public services considering advice from local, state and federal government agencies,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

The foundation will contact those impacted to reschedule appointments.

TAF says the clinic will reopen April 6. For more information, please click here.