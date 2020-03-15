Teachers hope protests encourage CCSD to cancel school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools are still open, despite growing concerns over the coronavirus. Now, some educators across the district are calling for classes to be canceled.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara sent a message to parents on Saturday, saying that Saturday morning he met with health officials to talk about coronavirus prevention. At this time, schools will remain open this coming Monday but Jara is not ruling out the possibility of a short-term closure.

You can read his entire message below.

The safety of our students, staff and community continues to remain my top priority. This morning, I met with a coalition of partners, including our health officials, regarding measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in our communities. At this time, we are opening CCSD schools as normally scheduled this coming Monday, March 16. However, I have not ruled out a short-term closure and will continue working with the Board of School Trustees, and our state and local partners, especially our health experts, to evaluate next steps. I will keep our parents, employees, and school communities up to date on any decisions or information impacting our schools. Thank you once more for your patience as we all adapt to respond to the changing environment created by this pandemic. CCSD SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA

Still, some teachers tell 8 News Now they want the school district to take swift action now, to close all schools.

One of those teachers is Elizabeth Campbell, who teaches Spanish at West Career and Technical Academy.

She’s organizing two separate protests this week where students, parents and teachers will hold symbolic die-ins, where they will have a list of demands and then lie down in the street. There’s one scheduled for Monday afternoon at Governor Steve Sisolak’s office and a second one planned for Tuesday afternoon at Jesus Jara’s office.

She says the protests are meant to encourage both Sisolak and Jara to make the right choice, which is to temporarily shut down all schools.

“Rather than have a whole lot of Nevadans at risk, we will, with school closures, lower the number. We’ll keep a lid on that,” Campbell said. “Every day that they delay, may cost Nevadans their lives.”

Campbell says if the district does end up closing schools ahead of the protests, they will be canceled. CCSD says if they do end up closing schools, they have contingency plans in place. But right now, the details of those plans are still unknown.

Superintendent Jara is not ruling out a short-term closure, and he says he’s working with the board of trustees and health experts to evaluate next steps.

So far, the Clark County Association of School Administrators and the National Education Association of Southern Nevada have requested that Superintendent Jara close schools.