LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Alexander Dawson School in Summerlin announced it will close for “a minimum” of two weeks as a precaution against the coronavirus. The closure begins Monday, March 16.

The private school’s leadership and Board of Trustees met and determined the best course of action.

“As always, the health and safety of our school community is our number one priority,” the school said in a statement.

For more information, go to the school’s coronavirus update page.