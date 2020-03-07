Students talk losses after CCSD cancels school travel over coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a heartbreaking week for some Clark County School District students who’ve learned coronavirus concerns have put a hold on school travel plans. All out-of-state and international student travel is canceled until further notice.

Now, some high school band members from Las Vegas Academy said they could be out thousands of dollars.

8 News Now spoke with two girls who said they don’t know what they’re going to do. Their parents paid $1,800 so they could participate in a Hawaii performance tour, and they don’t know whether they’ll get any of it back.

The trip was set for April, but we were told students were told it was canceled last night.

CCSD released a statement yesterday, announcing the travel plan of action. District officials said they’d work with schools to figure out refunds or rescheduling.

But this particular trip was booked through a travel agency, so these families say they might have to cut their losses.

“I’ve never been on any school trips, and I was excited for this,” said sophomore Megan Danner. “Now, it’s just $1,800 down the drain, and I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Junior Brooklyn Badenhuizen noted, “I really think they should listen to the parents more because there’s going to be a backlash; there’s going to be a lot of parents emailing and calling.”

We were told at least 100 students were set to take this trip to Hawaii.

Badenhuizen said her mom was supposed to tag along as a chaperone, so they could lose over $3,000 altogether.