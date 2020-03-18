Station Casinos temporarily closing all Las Vegas properties

1  of  3
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos are temporarily closing all 20 Vegas properties, beginning with the closure of gaming operations at midnight March 18. Per a company memo to team members, non-gaming operations will close at noon Wednesday, and hotels will shut down by 6 p.m. March 19.

The closures are a result of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 30-day statewide closure order of non-essential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Station noted it will offer regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and full-time salaried employees through April 30.

“…We are working closely with other gaming companies, federal legislators and the administration to achieve financial relief for those workers and businesses in the hospitality industry that have been, or will be, adversely impacted by this global pandemic,” the memo reads in part.

