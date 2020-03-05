Starbucks temporarily halts use of personal cups at stores due to coronavirus

(CNN) — Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks said it is temporarily suspending the use of personal cups at its stores as a precaution against coronavirus. However, it will still honor its 10-cent discount for any customer who does bring in their own cup or tumbler.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last.

“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president, in a statement posted online.

Starbucks also said it is increasing the number of cleanings at company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel.

The company highlighted two key priorities as it made these temporary changes: caring for the health and well-being of its partners and customers and “playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.”