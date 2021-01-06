SNHD provides update on vaccination plan for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are a lot of questions regarding the vaccination timeline in Southern Nevada. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says as of Jan. 5, 21,000 COVID vaccines, both from Pfizer and Moderna, have been administered in Clark County.

Doses were given to those in Tier 1, including healthcare workers and nursing homes.

To date, the health district has received about 70,000 Tier 1 vaccines. JoAnn Rupiper, SNHD director of clinical services, adds they are following their plan.

“We are right on target, and we have the vaccine available,” she said, “so we are working really hard with a lot of partners, who are really excited about the ability for us to give the vaccine to our residents.”

Hospitals received their first and second doses for employees, and they have been mostly concentrating on that for the last few weeks. For hospital personnel already vaccinated in December, the second dose will be administered starting this week.

“We are making plans already for Clark County School District, which is a lot of people, 40-45,000 people,” Rupiper shared. “So, we are making a big plan for those folks. The Tier 2 group is big. We are looking at doing some large-scale pods for them.”

With those vaccinations of our educators, she says the goal is to get kids back in classrooms.

Tier 2 also includes the remaining public health workforce, essential retail workers and essential public transportation and airport operations, just to name a few.

Rupiper also touched on our senior population:

“The tiers never really get finished, so to speak, but we move into the next tier as we offer vaccines for the first group. So, 75 and up is a diverse group, as any other group. Some are healthier than others, some live in congregate settings, some do not, so it’s going to have to be a multi-approach to this to meeting those needs.”

Tier 3 includes elderly Nevadans age 65+, and Tier 4 encompasses healthy people. SNHD says Tier 2 vaccinations should begin by February, while Tier 4 is still several months off.