SNHD directs Nevadans to follow CDC face covering guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District recommends Nevadans follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s face covering guidelines.

According to recent CDC studies, a “significant” amount of individuals who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show typical symptoms. Others can be pre-symptomatic, meaning they still transmit the virus before themselves delaying symptoms.

Because of this, the institute said the virus can be transmitted through interaction close proximity, from coughing to sneezing and even just talking.

The CDC stressed it is vital to wear cloth face coverings in areas where it’s hard to maintain social distancing, such as pharmacies or grocery stores. These face coverings can stop the spread of COVID-19 from everyone, including those not displaying symptoms.

Homemade face coverings can be made from several household items or common materials. The health institute said these are not N95 masks, which must be reserved for healthcare workers.

Maintaining the 6-foot social distancing guideline is also crucial to stopping the virus.

For more information, go to the CDC or SNHD‘s websites.