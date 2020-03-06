Breaking News
Nevada person, ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

Las Vegas sees several coronavirus-related cancellations

coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several conferences and conventions slated to take place in Las Vegas have been canceled or moved to digital platforms due to coronavirus concerns. 8 News Now is keeping a list to ensure attendees are informed.

The following is what we’ve seen canceled so far:

  • Adobe Summit: March 29-April 2
  • Atlassian Summit 2020: March 31-April 3
  • Atmosphere 2020: March 22-27
  • NXT Global Summit: July 13-15

Late last month, President Trump postponed the ASEAN Summit that was scheduled for March 12 considering the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be set.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories