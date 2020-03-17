Serving Our Kids Foundation needs your help feeding community’s little ones

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A local nonprofit that serves children is pleading for help in wake of the evolving coronavirus situation. The Serving Our Kids Foundation needs supplies.

Each weekend, the organization feeds kids who aren’t covered by federal programs but still need food.

“Our biggest challenge we face right now is getting food, as well as getting donations,” said Board of Director member Joe Diraffaele. “The run on the stores and the products that we need are completely out. And these are the things that we’re buying to give to the children who otherwise wouldn’t eat on the weekends.”

Serving Our Kids serves 3,500 weekend meal bags to kids around the Valley.

The following is a list of items they currently need:

Oatmeal

Pudding cups

Granola bars

Water

Easy open cans

To donate a crisis pack, click here. If you’d like to donate monetarily, please visit this page. For additional information on the foundation, head over to its website.