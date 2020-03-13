Senior living facility taking extra precautions to protect residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The elderly are one of the at-risk age groups for the coronavirus. Avenir Memory Care does not have any sick residents, but it is taking some new precautions.

Avenir Memory Care has about 80 residents, all with dementia or Alzheimer’s. They’re already highly susceptible during flu season, and now the coronavirus is forcing them to take even more precautions.

Every visitor that comes into the building will have their temperature taken and will fill out a questionnaire.

“Its a real simple question. We’re asking if they have been out of the country in the last two weeks. If you check yes you cannot go into the building,” said Rudy Rubalcaba, Director of Marketing and Sales at Avenir Memory Care.

Avenir is requiring visitors to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before seeing residents. The facility is also reducing their visiting hours to two hours a day.

“It may hurt the families a little bit more, just because they can’t see their loved ones anytime they want,” Rubalcaba said.

Rudy told 8 News Now the coronavirus has forced them to cancel outside events and their monthly support group. Instead, they’ll be doing karaoke with residents and keeping their spirits up.

While the world is monitoring the coronavirus, Avenir Memory Care has kept their residents focused on other things.

“They love to see us dance and see us getting involved,” Rubalcaba said. “Most of our residents have Alzheimer’s or dementia so they’re not going to understand this. Why worry them?”

Avenir will keep these measures in place until it hears otherwise from the CDC.