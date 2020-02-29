Senator Rosen urges precautions in Nevada, passing of legislation to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — Senator Jacky Rosen urged Nevadans to take precautions against novel coronavirus in a statement released Friday.

“Protecting Nevadans is my top priority. I am working closely with our Governor and the Nevada congressional delegation to fight for federal funding and provide the services our constituents need. The current situation with the coronavirus reminds us that we must take precautions, including frequently washing hands and practicing cough etiquette,” Rosen said.

She also introduced and pushed for the passage of bipartisan legislation that would increase the number of medical professionals across the country and expand access to medical care.

“We must also take action to bolster our health care system by increasing the number of medical professionals in our country, and the availability of access to care that they provide,” Rosen continued. “These are issues I have worked on since coming to Congress and have introduced multiple pieces of bipartisan legislation to address.”

The legislation items are named the bipartisan Resident Physician Shortage Act of 2019 and the bipartisan Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act.

“In the coming weeks, I will work closely with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure our health care systems have the funding and resources they need and will continue to urge the Senate to take up bills that will strengthen our nation’s medical capabilities,” she concluded.