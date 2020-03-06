RTC Southern Nevada taking precautions against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is taking precautions to protect its riders, drivers and others against coronavirus. The agency Tweeted it is using hospital-grade disinfectant on each bus nightly.

With the threat of COVID-19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, #RTCSNV is now applying a hospital-grade disinfectant solution to each bus nightly that will kill 99% of germs and viruses. Visit our blog for more tips so you can stay healthy:https://t.co/lgf4VXtvpz pic.twitter.com/A3nLYF60kT — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 6, 2020

The RTC suggests its passengers follow recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District to help stop the virus from spreading. These tips include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The agency also steam cleans its buses to ensure cleanliness.