RTC Southern Nevada taking precautions against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is taking precautions to protect its riders, drivers and others against coronavirus. The agency Tweeted it is using hospital-grade disinfectant on each bus nightly.

The RTC suggests its passengers follow recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District to help stop the virus from spreading. These tips include:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The agency also steam cleans its buses to ensure cleanliness.

