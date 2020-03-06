RTC Southern Nevada taking precautions against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is taking precautions to protect its riders, drivers and others against coronavirus. The agency Tweeted it is using hospital-grade disinfectant on each bus nightly.
The RTC suggests its passengers follow recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District to help stop the virus from spreading. These tips include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
The agency also steam cleans its buses to ensure cleanliness.