Reuters: Trump postpones Las Vegas ASEAN Summit amid coronavirus outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus outbreak is now leaving its impact on the Las Vegas Valley. President Trump has postponed next month’s “ASEAN Summit” that was scheduled to meet in Las Vegas.
The summit between President Trump and the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was planned for March 14, according to Reuters. President Trump invited the leaders to Vegas after he failed to attend a summit with the group in November.
A senior official in President Trump’s administration called the decision to postpone “difficult,” but reinforced that the US values its relationships with ASEAN nations.