Restaurants, delivery services take extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You probably noticed businesses are sending emails on how they are taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus concerns. Many of those are food delivery businesses.

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen in Southern Highlands told 8 News Now business is fairly consistent. Customers are still eating in, and many are choosing to pick up food or order online for delivery. They hope things don’t change.

“Good food is good food. People have to eat in the end,” stated Zach Substanley, Mama Bird’s general manager. He said they are taking extra safety precautions, including educating staff on proper handwashing procedures and making sure they wash their hands and change gloves more regularly.

Substanley noted communication with the team is key. He meets with employees to discuss sanitation at the restaurant.

“We are also doing things like every day, our menus get sanitized multiple times a day using hand sanitizer and wet wipes,” he revealed. “Our tables, as well, our silverware gets an extra run cycle on the dishwasher, as well.”

They’re making sure they add that extra layer of protection for their customers.

“We partner with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub, and right now, we really haven’t seen any declines in those,” Substanley noted.

He said they developed a safe process from the start.

“Our staff prepares the food; they put it in a box similar to this one, depending on the item the box is then sealed up.”

Tamper evident stickers are put on top of the box to make sure nothing gets in.

Currently, they are looking forward to catering for a large festival this Memorial Day.

“We’re taking it a day at a time and hoping that we will continue to keep a strong business and keep our guests coming back for more,” said Substanley.

8 News Now reached out to Postmates and Uber Eats regarding the delivery process. The following are their respective statements:

Customers can now choose if they’d like to receive their order at the door or curbside or say they’d prefer for it to just be left at the door. the fleet member will be alerted to their preference at the time of deliver. April Conyers, Postmates senior director of communications