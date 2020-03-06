Reno man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus in Nevada’s second case

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Washoe County Health District says a Reno man in his 50s tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. The patient is linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak.

Health officials reported he is self-isolating at home.

The test was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Just like Clark County’s case, the Reno patient has a family member who attends a local school. The Washoe Health District said there are no confirmed cases at Huffaker Elementary School and ordered it closed on March 6 as a precautionary measure.

Washoe District Health Officer Kevin Dick noted the district is investigating the case to identify close contacts and is working with the local school district to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Washoe County School District sent a letter to parents, that reads in part:

Under the direction of, and out of an abundance of caution, the Washoe County Health District has informed us that, as a result of an increase number of students at Huffaker Elementary school with influenza-type symptoms, the school will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 6. We are working with the health district to gather more information and guidance and will communicate with our Huffaker families and staff as soon as we have more information.” Washoe County School District

The health district also stresses that “while this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Washoe County and the United States remains low at this time.”