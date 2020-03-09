Professional sports leagues limit locker room access as coronavirus precaution

NEW YORK (KLAS) — Several professional sports leagues issued a joint statement announcing the limitation of locker room access as a precaution against COVID-19. MLB, the NBA, MLS and the NHL said only players and essential staff will be allowed in these areas.

The statement reads as follows:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.”

The leagues also said they will continue to ensure a “safe and welcoming” environment while taking any further steps necessary to protect players, staff and others.