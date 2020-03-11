Patients question North Las Vegas VA hospital’s decision to screen for COVID-19 outside

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA hospital in North Las Vegas announced it had the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state last week. Now, the hospital is screening patients coming to the hospital.

An employee told 8 News Now people were screened outside of the hospital building by tents instead of inside the facility today. It was a frustrating decision for some as wet weather moved through the Valley.

Staff are screening people for fever, cough or shortness of breath. Anyone suspect of having coronavirus is immediately isolated to prevent potential spread.

Screenings are happening as some employees were advised to self-quarantine this week. This came as a precaution after being near a man in his 50s who presumptive tested positive for the virus.

The additional safety eased some worries, but a veteran questioned doing the screenings outside.

“It’s fine. If there’s something going around, they should know about it and help us with that,” said Alcee LeBlanc.

The VA hospital is continuing normal operations at this time but reminds people to expect delays because of the screenings.

Veterans who have flu-like symptoms are advised to call first before visiting a VA facility.

The man in his 50s who tested presumptive positive remains in isolation at the hospital. We’re still waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We’re also still waiting for confirmation from the CDC about a woman who tested presumptive positive over the weekend in Clark County. She’s in isolation at Desert Springs hospital.