Officials express concern over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health and state officials expressed frustration due to some challenges they face when it comes to vaccine distribution. They say there is a high demand from the public and a very slow delivery from the government’s Operation Warp Speed.

Officials claim it’s hard to predict timelines because shipments of the vaccine are delivered differently each week, and sometimes, it’s not what was ordered.

As of Jan. 6, there are more than 49,700 vaccines logged in the system and about 4,300 of the second dose for those vaccinated in December.

“The federal government is holding back the second dose for all jurisdictions and states,” shared Candace McDaniel, health bureau chief.

The state received the second dose of the vaccine in December. The next step is to work on reminding those folks that have been vaccinated to get the second shot. Officials noted that a text message or email would be sent out to them as a reminder.

As Nevada wraps up Tier 1, the next phase includes a larger number of people, which they claim will be a challenge, in terms of storage, thawing plan and how many doses local partners can get through in a week.

Another issue: new COVID-19 information coming in shows that Clark County is the worst in the country for positive cases and deaths. This is according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday, where more than 1.5 million new cases were reported nationwide, and more than 18,600 deaths were reported in the last seven days.

Officials also said Christmas and New Year’s data is still coming in. They are asking for patience from the public.