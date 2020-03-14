Nye County schools to remain open

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County School District says all schools will remain open despite the coronavirus situation, a plan similar to that of Clark County School District.

The district issued a statement that reads in part:

“In assessing the impact that a school closure would have on our families and community, there are no planned school closures at this time. The goal of the Nye County School District is to remain open, provide the essential components of education for our children to continue a sense of stability for our students, employees, and families. Additionally, until further notice, the before and after school SAFE Program will continue to remain open to support students and families.”

NCSD has suspended all school, district and non-district sponsored athletics on NCSD campuses, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices and events “until further notice.” The district also restricted international and out-of-state travel.

The district said it will continue to monitor and evaluate coronavirus developments with the Board of Trustees and community health officials.

