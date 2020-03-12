NSHE: Schools prepare to transition to online courses by April 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education, which oversees UNLV, UNR and CSN, has asked all schools to prepare for transitioning to online courses by April 3. The move is in response to the coronavirus situation.

Staff are asked to help students who may not have access to technology.

“The health and wellbeing of Nevada’s public higher education community continues to be our utmost priority in this developing situation. We are encouraging our campus communities to keep perspective, demonstrate empathy and show respect,” said NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly in a memo to institution presidents.

UNLV is getting ready to go on spring break, but the university said it’s continuing to watch developments. They also have resources for any instructors that need help moving classes online.

Reilly said there are currently no systemwide closure of campuses or cancellation of courses.

The organization is working with the Office of Governor Sisolak and county, state and federal officials to stay up-to-date on virus developments.